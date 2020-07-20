All apartments in Alexandria
5801 Quantrell Ave
Last updated June 12 2019 at 9:15 PM

5801 Quantrell Ave

5801 Quantrell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5801 Quantrell Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22312

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a4bcf1e047 ---- All Utilities Included!! Everything is updated- BRAND NEW granite with additional counter space, plantation style and vertical blinds, flooring, paint, mounding, bath- PRISTINE CONDITION! Spacious and private covered balcony. Entry level unit. Ample parking, community pool, playground, and more. Walk to to shopping centers, restaurants, and bus stop. SUPER convenient location! Minutes to 395 and Duke St, close to Old Town Alexandria and DC! Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

