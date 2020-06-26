568 SAINT ASAPH ST N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Old Town gem ~ Updated with nothing but the best! Open floor plan with wood floors on 3 levels. Truly amazing kitchen with tons of cabinet & counter space, top of the line SS appliances, and granite counters. Timeless and stylish details throughout. Includes Washer & Dryer! Great Old Town location in Shad Row with private front patio and 1-car garage parking plus additional storage. Close to excellent shopping options like Trader Joe's, great restaurants and blocks from Old Town & the Waterfront.