All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 568 SAINT ASAPH ST N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
568 SAINT ASAPH ST N
Last updated July 26 2019 at 11:31 AM

568 SAINT ASAPH ST N

568 North Saint Asaph Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Old Town
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

568 North Saint Asaph Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Old Town gem ~ Updated with nothing but the best! Open floor plan with wood floors on 3 levels. Truly amazing kitchen with tons of cabinet & counter space, top of the line SS appliances, and granite counters. Timeless and stylish details throughout. Includes Washer & Dryer! Great Old Town location in Shad Row with private front patio and 1-car garage parking plus additional storage. Close to excellent shopping options like Trader Joe's, great restaurants and blocks from Old Town & the Waterfront.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 568 SAINT ASAPH ST N have any available units?
568 SAINT ASAPH ST N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 568 SAINT ASAPH ST N have?
Some of 568 SAINT ASAPH ST N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 568 SAINT ASAPH ST N currently offering any rent specials?
568 SAINT ASAPH ST N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 568 SAINT ASAPH ST N pet-friendly?
No, 568 SAINT ASAPH ST N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 568 SAINT ASAPH ST N offer parking?
Yes, 568 SAINT ASAPH ST N offers parking.
Does 568 SAINT ASAPH ST N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 568 SAINT ASAPH ST N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 568 SAINT ASAPH ST N have a pool?
No, 568 SAINT ASAPH ST N does not have a pool.
Does 568 SAINT ASAPH ST N have accessible units?
No, 568 SAINT ASAPH ST N does not have accessible units.
Does 568 SAINT ASAPH ST N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 568 SAINT ASAPH ST N has units with dishwashers.
Does 568 SAINT ASAPH ST N have units with air conditioning?
No, 568 SAINT ASAPH ST N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Asher
620 N Fayette St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Mason Hall
1420 W Abingdon Dr
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Kingsley
500 Madison St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl
Alexandria, VA 22314
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University