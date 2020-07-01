Beautiful upper unit w/balcony that backs to woods, 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath condo w/stainless steel appliances, granite counters, near Old Town/Metro/I-495 & I-95. Exercise room & laundry facilities. Pets case by case.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 55 SKYHILL RD #303 have any available units?
55 SKYHILL RD #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 55 SKYHILL RD #303 have?
Some of 55 SKYHILL RD #303's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 SKYHILL RD #303 currently offering any rent specials?
55 SKYHILL RD #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 SKYHILL RD #303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 SKYHILL RD #303 is pet friendly.
Does 55 SKYHILL RD #303 offer parking?
Yes, 55 SKYHILL RD #303 offers parking.
Does 55 SKYHILL RD #303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 SKYHILL RD #303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 SKYHILL RD #303 have a pool?
No, 55 SKYHILL RD #303 does not have a pool.
Does 55 SKYHILL RD #303 have accessible units?
No, 55 SKYHILL RD #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 55 SKYHILL RD #303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 SKYHILL RD #303 has units with dishwashers.
Does 55 SKYHILL RD #303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 SKYHILL RD #303 does not have units with air conditioning.
