Great junior one bedroom on the first floor. Across the street from Holmes Run Creek. Very quiet and close in for easy commutes within the DC Metro area. Very clean inside full service management staff. Turn key, ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 5340 HOLMES RUN PARKWAY have any available units?