5340 HOLMES RUN PARKWAY
5340 HOLMES RUN PARKWAY

5340 Holmes Run Parkway · (703) 562-1800
Location

5340 Holmes Run Parkway, Alexandria, VA 22304

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$1,375

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Amenities

Great junior one bedroom on the first floor. Across the street from Holmes Run Creek. Very quiet and close in for easy commutes within the DC Metro area. Very clean inside full service management staff. Turn key, ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

