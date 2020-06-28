All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 527 N Imboden St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
527 N Imboden St
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:29 AM

527 N Imboden St

527 North Imboden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

527 North Imboden Street, Alexandria, VA 22304
Foxchase Apartments

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Smart Door Lock
Smart Thermostat
Wood Plank Flooring
Central Air Conditioning

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 N Imboden St have any available units?
527 N Imboden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
Is 527 N Imboden St currently offering any rent specials?
527 N Imboden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 N Imboden St pet-friendly?
No, 527 N Imboden St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 527 N Imboden St offer parking?
No, 527 N Imboden St does not offer parking.
Does 527 N Imboden St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 N Imboden St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 N Imboden St have a pool?
No, 527 N Imboden St does not have a pool.
Does 527 N Imboden St have accessible units?
No, 527 N Imboden St does not have accessible units.
Does 527 N Imboden St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 527 N Imboden St has units with dishwashers.
Does 527 N Imboden St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 527 N Imboden St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Move Cross Country
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gardens at Del Ray II
6 E Cliff Street
Alexandria, VA 08876
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St
Alexandria, VA 22314
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Mason Hall
1420 W Abingdon Dr
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301
Courts at Huntington
5950 Grand Pavilion Way
Alexandria, VA 22303
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter
Alexandria, VA 22312

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University