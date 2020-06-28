Rent Calculator
527 N Imboden St
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:29 AM
1 of 1
527 N Imboden St
527 North Imboden Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
527 North Imboden Street, Alexandria, VA 22304
Foxchase Apartments
Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Smart Door Lock
Smart Thermostat
Wood Plank Flooring
Central Air Conditioning
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 527 N Imboden St have any available units?
527 N Imboden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
Is 527 N Imboden St currently offering any rent specials?
527 N Imboden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 N Imboden St pet-friendly?
No, 527 N Imboden St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 527 N Imboden St offer parking?
No, 527 N Imboden St does not offer parking.
Does 527 N Imboden St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 N Imboden St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 N Imboden St have a pool?
No, 527 N Imboden St does not have a pool.
Does 527 N Imboden St have accessible units?
No, 527 N Imboden St does not have accessible units.
Does 527 N Imboden St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 527 N Imboden St has units with dishwashers.
Does 527 N Imboden St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 527 N Imboden St has units with air conditioning.
