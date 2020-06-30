5250 Duke St Unit: B2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking internet access pet friendly

Monthly Rent:$1,895 -to $1,950

Deposit : $1000



Perfect for roommates who each desire a large bedroom. Both bedrooms are ample size with great closet space! Two full baths including a linen closet in the master bathroom.



Apartment Amenities and Features

Newly renovated

Controlled access to each building

Stackable washer/dryers

Central AC

Patios/balconies

High speed internet access

Cable ready

Microwaves

Garbage disposals

Alarm systems

Blinds

Track lighting

Fireplaces *

Energy efficient appliances

Walk-in closets

Deposit and Fees

An application fee of $50 is required for each occupant over the age of 18. There is a one-time non-refundable move-in fee of $300 due at time of reservation. And a $250 security deposit (with approved credit) due at move-in.

Pet Policy

Cats are welcome. A pet fee is required, $300 for one cat, $350 for two, and $400 for three. Also, there is a monthly pet rent of $20 for one cat, $30 for 2, and $40 for 3