All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 521 N West St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
521 N West St
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM

521 N West St

521 North West Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Braddock Road Metro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

521 North West Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available 11/01/19 Great location, updated, 2BR, 2 FB, 3-level brick townhome on tree-lined street, one block from the Braddock Street Metro station in the Parker Gray section of Old Town Alexandria. Freshly painted, hardwood floors throughout, classic crown molding, wood blinds, nicely updated kitchen, large closet in master BR, built-in shelves in 2nd BR, nice finished basement (great for rec room or large office) with recessed lighting and full bath, washer/dryer, beautiful flagstone patio in backyard, privacy fence, and storage shed for bicycles or other items. Parking is available in the street and in a small community lot in the back next to a small park. Small pets okay with additional security deposit.

Only one block to Parker Gray restaurants, and five blocks to the shops on King Street.

(RLNE5178828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 N West St have any available units?
521 N West St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 521 N West St have?
Some of 521 N West St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 N West St currently offering any rent specials?
521 N West St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 N West St pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 N West St is pet friendly.
Does 521 N West St offer parking?
Yes, 521 N West St offers parking.
Does 521 N West St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 N West St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 N West St have a pool?
No, 521 N West St does not have a pool.
Does 521 N West St have accessible units?
No, 521 N West St does not have accessible units.
Does 521 N West St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 N West St has units with dishwashers.
Does 521 N West St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 521 N West St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl
Alexandria, VA 22304
South Port
6112 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr
Alexandria, VA 22306
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street
Alexandria, VA 22305
Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge
801 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl
Alexandria, VA 22314
Park Vue of Alexandria
511 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
Brookdale at Mark Center Apartment Homes
1400 N Beauregard St
Alexandria, VA 22311

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University