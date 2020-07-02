521 N West St

Amenities

Available 11/01/19 Great location, updated, 2BR, 2 FB, 3-level brick townhome on tree-lined street, one block from the Braddock Street Metro station in the Parker Gray section of Old Town Alexandria. Freshly painted, hardwood floors throughout, classic crown molding, wood blinds, nicely updated kitchen, large closet in master BR, built-in shelves in 2nd BR, nice finished basement (great for rec room or large office) with recessed lighting and full bath, washer/dryer, beautiful flagstone patio in backyard, privacy fence, and storage shed for bicycles or other items. Parking is available in the street and in a small community lot in the back next to a small park. Small pets okay with additional security deposit.



Only one block to Parker Gray restaurants, and five blocks to the shops on King Street.



