Charming TH in desirable SE quadrant of Old Town.2 beds, 1 bath plus small office, main level porch overlooks nice backyard. new cabinets in kitchen, hardwoods throughout. lower level for ample storage & full size washer & dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 518 GIBBON ST have any available units?
518 GIBBON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 518 GIBBON ST have?
Some of 518 GIBBON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 GIBBON ST currently offering any rent specials?
518 GIBBON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.