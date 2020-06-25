All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 518 GIBBON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
518 GIBBON ST
Last updated May 28 2019 at 9:55 AM

518 GIBBON ST

518 Gibbon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Old Town
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

518 Gibbon Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming TH in desirable SE quadrant of Old Town.2 beds, 1 bath plus small office, main level porch overlooks nice backyard. new cabinets in kitchen, hardwoods throughout. lower level for ample storage & full size washer & dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 GIBBON ST have any available units?
518 GIBBON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 518 GIBBON ST have?
Some of 518 GIBBON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 GIBBON ST currently offering any rent specials?
518 GIBBON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 GIBBON ST pet-friendly?
No, 518 GIBBON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 518 GIBBON ST offer parking?
Yes, 518 GIBBON ST offers parking.
Does 518 GIBBON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 GIBBON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 GIBBON ST have a pool?
No, 518 GIBBON ST does not have a pool.
Does 518 GIBBON ST have accessible units?
No, 518 GIBBON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 518 GIBBON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 GIBBON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 518 GIBBON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 518 GIBBON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22314
Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St
Alexandria, VA 22312
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl
Alexandria, VA 22314
Gables Old Town North
525 Montgomery Street
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University