517 E HOWELL AVENUE

Wonderful 3 level all brick end unit townhouse in the heart of popular Del Ray. This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms & 2 assigned parking spaces in front of the property. Lovely kitchen with new dishwasher being installed end of December, separate dining & living rooms. Newly renovated upper level bathroom. Fully finished walk-out basement with full bath & storage. Floored attic with pull-down stairs for easy access. Great deck & fully fenced backyard with shed. Less than a mile to Braddock Road METRO & one block to METROWAY. Enjoy living blocks to Del Rays award-winning shops & restaurants as well as Old Town, Crystal City, Pentagon & Washington DC!!