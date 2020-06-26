All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 517 E HOWELL AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
517 E HOWELL AVENUE
Last updated January 10 2020 at 7:00 AM

517 E HOWELL AVENUE

517 East Howell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Del Ray
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

517 East Howell Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful 3 level all brick end unit townhouse in the heart of popular Del Ray. This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms & 2 assigned parking spaces in front of the property. Lovely kitchen with new dishwasher being installed end of December, separate dining & living rooms. Newly renovated upper level bathroom. Fully finished walk-out basement with full bath & storage. Floored attic with pull-down stairs for easy access. Great deck & fully fenced backyard with shed. Less than a mile to Braddock Road METRO & one block to METROWAY. Enjoy living blocks to Del Rays award-winning shops & restaurants as well as Old Town, Crystal City, Pentagon & Washington DC!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 E HOWELL AVENUE have any available units?
517 E HOWELL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 517 E HOWELL AVENUE have?
Some of 517 E HOWELL AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 E HOWELL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
517 E HOWELL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 E HOWELL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 517 E HOWELL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 517 E HOWELL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 517 E HOWELL AVENUE offers parking.
Does 517 E HOWELL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 E HOWELL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 E HOWELL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 517 E HOWELL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 517 E HOWELL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 517 E HOWELL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 517 E HOWELL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 E HOWELL AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 517 E HOWELL AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 E HOWELL AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Key Towers Apartments
6060 Tower Ct
Alexandria, VA 22304
Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Parker
2550 Huntington Ave
Alexandria, VA 22303
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
Park Vue of Alexandria
511 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University