Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 510 TOBACCO QUAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
510 TOBACCO QUAY
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
510 TOBACCO QUAY
510 Tobacco
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Old Town
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
510 Tobacco, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
bocce court
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
What a catch. Old Town living with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths for under $3500. Well kept home with private patio. Parking at door. Vacant and ready for you.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 510 TOBACCO QUAY have any available units?
510 TOBACCO QUAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Alexandria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 510 TOBACCO QUAY have?
Some of 510 TOBACCO QUAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 510 TOBACCO QUAY currently offering any rent specials?
510 TOBACCO QUAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 TOBACCO QUAY pet-friendly?
No, 510 TOBACCO QUAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 510 TOBACCO QUAY offer parking?
Yes, 510 TOBACCO QUAY offers parking.
Does 510 TOBACCO QUAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 TOBACCO QUAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 TOBACCO QUAY have a pool?
No, 510 TOBACCO QUAY does not have a pool.
Does 510 TOBACCO QUAY have accessible units?
No, 510 TOBACCO QUAY does not have accessible units.
Does 510 TOBACCO QUAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 TOBACCO QUAY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr
Alexandria, VA 22309
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Notch 8
2900 Main Line Boulevard
Alexandria, VA 22301
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
e-lofts
4501 Ford Ave
Alexandria, VA 22302
Del Ray Central
3051 Mount Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln
Alexandria, VA 22314
Similar Pages
Alexandria 1 Bedrooms
Alexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with Parking
Alexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Del Ray
London Park Apartments
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle District
Braddock Road Metro
Old Town
Brookville Seminary Valley
Southwest Quadrant
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University