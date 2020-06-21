All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:20 AM

501 SLATERS LANE

501 Slaters Lane · (703) 535-3610
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

501 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 322 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
sauna
Spacious and delightful 1 Bedroom condo with many amenities. Renovated, New kitchen & bath, track lighting Many closets with Elfa closet systems, hardwood parquet floors, vertical blinds, large laundry room on each floor. Balcony access from kitchen, spacious LR and DR. Utilities included. Wired for high speed internet/cable TV. Pool with deck and Bar-B-Qs, and cabana bar, exercise room, sauna, party room, convenience store with dry cleaning service, security and 24 hour desk , access to Mt. Vernon bike trail. On site Manager and engineer; off-street parking for residents and guests. Pictures online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 501 SLATERS LANE have any available units?
501 SLATERS LANE has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 SLATERS LANE have?
Some of 501 SLATERS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 SLATERS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
501 SLATERS LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 SLATERS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 501 SLATERS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 501 SLATERS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 501 SLATERS LANE does offer parking.
Does 501 SLATERS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 SLATERS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 SLATERS LANE have a pool?
Yes, 501 SLATERS LANE has a pool.
Does 501 SLATERS LANE have accessible units?
No, 501 SLATERS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 501 SLATERS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 SLATERS LANE has units with dishwashers.

