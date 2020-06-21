501 SLATERS LANE.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool internet access sauna

Spacious and delightful 1 Bedroom condo with many amenities. Renovated, New kitchen & bath, track lighting Many closets with Elfa closet systems, hardwood parquet floors, vertical blinds, large laundry room on each floor. Balcony access from kitchen, spacious LR and DR. Utilities included. Wired for high speed internet/cable TV. Pool with deck and Bar-B-Qs, and cabana bar, exercise room, sauna, party room, convenience store with dry cleaning service, security and 24 hour desk , access to Mt. Vernon bike trail. On site Manager and engineer; off-street parking for residents and guests. Pictures online.