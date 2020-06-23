All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4901 Seminary Rd

4901 Seminary Road · No Longer Available
Location

4901 Seminary Road, Alexandria, VA 22311

Amenities

all utils included
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
internet access
I am sublet my studio. The lease ends on March 31,2019. However, you can do another contract after the sublet is done. It will be available to move in January 1, 2019.
The studio is very spacious, you can fit a couch, a small dine table, and a queen/king bed. It has a walk in closet and a big closet in the room, a bathroom and a kitchen. All utilities included but cable and internet, but downstairs in the building it has free wi-if. Please if you are a serious inquire contact me.
Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4901 Seminary Rd have any available units?
4901 Seminary Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
Is 4901 Seminary Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4901 Seminary Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4901 Seminary Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4901 Seminary Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 4901 Seminary Rd offer parking?
No, 4901 Seminary Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4901 Seminary Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4901 Seminary Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4901 Seminary Rd have a pool?
No, 4901 Seminary Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4901 Seminary Rd have accessible units?
No, 4901 Seminary Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4901 Seminary Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4901 Seminary Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4901 Seminary Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4901 Seminary Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
