4901 Seminary Rd

Amenities

all utils included walk in closets internet access

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities internet access

I am sublet my studio. The lease ends on March 31,2019. However, you can do another contract after the sublet is done. It will be available to move in January 1, 2019.

The studio is very spacious, you can fit a couch, a small dine table, and a queen/king bed. It has a walk in closet and a big closet in the room, a bathroom and a kitchen. All utilities included but cable and internet, but downstairs in the building it has free wi-if. Please if you are a serious inquire contact me.

Thank you!