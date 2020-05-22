All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 4854 Eisenhower Ave #354.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
4854 Eisenhower Ave #354
Last updated July 11 2020 at 11:14 PM

4854 Eisenhower Ave #354

4854 Eisenhower Avenue · (202) 615-6351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4854 Eisenhower Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
internet access
4854 Eisenhower Ave #354, Alexandria VA 22304
.
AGENTS WELCOME! Available is this really nice 1 bedroom condo with modern kitchen. It offers walk-in closets, gas cooking, Short distance to Van Dorn Metro with free shuttle!
.
Community offers an abundance of amenities including free shuttle to two Metro stops, private clubhouse with fitness center, indoor basketball court, party room, business center, billiard room, free WiFi, swimming pool, fitness trail, pet run, and more.
.
Location at its best! Close to Olde Town, just 1 metro stop away. Close to dynamic Shopping, Restaurants, Nightlife, and Minutes to Reagan Airport, and Washington DC! Close to all major routes. For the water enthusiast, minutes to Potomac River for boating, and fishing.
.
Pets considered on a case by case basis.
.
NO CONTACT online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services LLC! EOH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4854 Eisenhower Ave #354 have any available units?
4854 Eisenhower Ave #354 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4854 Eisenhower Ave #354 have?
Some of 4854 Eisenhower Ave #354's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4854 Eisenhower Ave #354 currently offering any rent specials?
4854 Eisenhower Ave #354 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4854 Eisenhower Ave #354 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4854 Eisenhower Ave #354 is pet friendly.
Does 4854 Eisenhower Ave #354 offer parking?
No, 4854 Eisenhower Ave #354 does not offer parking.
Does 4854 Eisenhower Ave #354 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4854 Eisenhower Ave #354 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4854 Eisenhower Ave #354 have a pool?
Yes, 4854 Eisenhower Ave #354 has a pool.
Does 4854 Eisenhower Ave #354 have accessible units?
No, 4854 Eisenhower Ave #354 does not have accessible units.
Does 4854 Eisenhower Ave #354 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4854 Eisenhower Ave #354 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4854 Eisenhower Ave #354 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4854 Eisenhower Ave #354 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4854 Eisenhower Ave #354?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Thornton
1199 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Square
5555 Cardinal Place
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln
Alexandria, VA 22309
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria
Alexandria, VA 23238

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity