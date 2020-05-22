Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry pool pool table internet access

4854 Eisenhower Ave #354, Alexandria VA 22304

AGENTS WELCOME! Available is this really nice 1 bedroom condo with modern kitchen. It offers walk-in closets, gas cooking, Short distance to Van Dorn Metro with free shuttle!

Community offers an abundance of amenities including free shuttle to two Metro stops, private clubhouse with fitness center, indoor basketball court, party room, business center, billiard room, free WiFi, swimming pool, fitness trail, pet run, and more.

Location at its best! Close to Olde Town, just 1 metro stop away. Close to dynamic Shopping, Restaurants, Nightlife, and Minutes to Reagan Airport, and Washington DC! Close to all major routes. For the water enthusiast, minutes to Potomac River for boating, and fishing.

Pets considered on a case by case basis.

NO CONTACT online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services LLC! EOH