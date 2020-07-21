All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:49 PM

4659 KIRKPATRICK LANE

4659 Kirkpatrick Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4659 Kirkpatrick Lane, Alexandria, VA 22311
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Level townhouse. 3 bedrooms. 2.5 bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops. (2) fireplaces. Hardwood floors on main level. One car garage. Deck with beautiful view of trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4659 KIRKPATRICK LANE have any available units?
4659 KIRKPATRICK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 4659 KIRKPATRICK LANE have?
Some of 4659 KIRKPATRICK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4659 KIRKPATRICK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4659 KIRKPATRICK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4659 KIRKPATRICK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4659 KIRKPATRICK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 4659 KIRKPATRICK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4659 KIRKPATRICK LANE offers parking.
Does 4659 KIRKPATRICK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4659 KIRKPATRICK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4659 KIRKPATRICK LANE have a pool?
No, 4659 KIRKPATRICK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4659 KIRKPATRICK LANE have accessible units?
No, 4659 KIRKPATRICK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4659 KIRKPATRICK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4659 KIRKPATRICK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4659 KIRKPATRICK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4659 KIRKPATRICK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
