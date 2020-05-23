4654 KIRKPATRICK LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

3 bedroom, 3.5 bath house in central Alexandria. Just off 395 and King street. Open Floor plan, spacious eat in kitchen, Living room walks out to deck. Master bedroom with walk in closet, dual vanity and soaking tub. Large 2nd master bedroom on upper level. Upper level laundry. Main level family room or 3rd bedroom with full bath walks out to deck. Garage parking for 1 and parking for 2nd vehicle in driveway. Access to community pool available. . Close proximity to X Sport Gym, walking trails at Stonegate Park. Unit will be freshly painted prior to move in.