All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 4654 KIRKPATRICK LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
4654 KIRKPATRICK LN
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

4654 KIRKPATRICK LN

4654 Kirkpatrick Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4654 Kirkpatrick Lane, Alexandria, VA 22311
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
3 bedroom, 3.5 bath house in central Alexandria. Just off 395 and King street. Open Floor plan, spacious eat in kitchen, Living room walks out to deck. Master bedroom with walk in closet, dual vanity and soaking tub. Large 2nd master bedroom on upper level. Upper level laundry. Main level family room or 3rd bedroom with full bath walks out to deck. Garage parking for 1 and parking for 2nd vehicle in driveway. Access to community pool available. . Close proximity to X Sport Gym, walking trails at Stonegate Park. Unit will be freshly painted prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4654 KIRKPATRICK LN have any available units?
4654 KIRKPATRICK LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 4654 KIRKPATRICK LN have?
Some of 4654 KIRKPATRICK LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4654 KIRKPATRICK LN currently offering any rent specials?
4654 KIRKPATRICK LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4654 KIRKPATRICK LN pet-friendly?
No, 4654 KIRKPATRICK LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 4654 KIRKPATRICK LN offer parking?
Yes, 4654 KIRKPATRICK LN does offer parking.
Does 4654 KIRKPATRICK LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4654 KIRKPATRICK LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4654 KIRKPATRICK LN have a pool?
Yes, 4654 KIRKPATRICK LN has a pool.
Does 4654 KIRKPATRICK LN have accessible units?
No, 4654 KIRKPATRICK LN does not have accessible units.
Does 4654 KIRKPATRICK LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4654 KIRKPATRICK LN has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foxchase Apartments
766 North Howard St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Array at West Alex
3445 Berkeley Street
Alexandria, VA 22302
Gardens at Del Ray II
6 E Cliff Street
Alexandria, VA 08876
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University