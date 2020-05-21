Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 4617 Seminary Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
4617 Seminary Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4617 Seminary Road
4617 Seminary Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
4617 Seminary Road, Alexandria, VA 22304
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled one bedroom with washer and dryer in unit, stainless steel appliances, free parking and free weekday shuttle service to Pentagon Metro station, available for three month sublet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4617 Seminary Road have any available units?
4617 Seminary Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
What amenities does 4617 Seminary Road have?
Some of 4617 Seminary Road's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4617 Seminary Road currently offering any rent specials?
4617 Seminary Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4617 Seminary Road pet-friendly?
No, 4617 Seminary Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 4617 Seminary Road offer parking?
Yes, 4617 Seminary Road offers parking.
Does 4617 Seminary Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4617 Seminary Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4617 Seminary Road have a pool?
No, 4617 Seminary Road does not have a pool.
Does 4617 Seminary Road have accessible units?
No, 4617 Seminary Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4617 Seminary Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4617 Seminary Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4617 Seminary Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4617 Seminary Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22306
Mason Hall
1420 W Abingdon Dr
Alexandria, VA 22314
Station 650
650 Potomac Avenue
Alexandria, VA 22301
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301
Notch 8
2900 Main Line Boulevard
Alexandria, VA 22301
Cameron Square
5555 Cardinal Place
Alexandria, VA 22304
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Similar Pages
Alexandria 1 Bedrooms
Alexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with Parking
Alexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Del Ray
London Park Apartments
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle District
Braddock Road Metro
Old Town
Brookville Seminary Valley
Southwest Quadrant
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University