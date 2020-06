Amenities

new construction all utils included parking pool accessible internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accessible parking pool internet access new construction

*** Your best opportunity is here *** to move in this very spacious, light full, bright, well maintained and ready for immediate move in, 2 huge bedrooms condo unit. Gorgeous views, plenty of parking, fabulous amenities including 24 hours security, outdoor pool, Excellent location, minutes from old town Alexandria, and Washington DC... ***{ All Utilities included in the Rent, excluding cable, internet and telephone }***