436 N Armistead St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND MANAGED BY RENTSIMPLE – SEE THIS PROPERTY TODAY ON YOUR SCHEDULE VIA OUR CONTACTLESS SHOWINGS! Completely Redone! Ultra Modern Interior at an Amazing Price! Freshly Painted w/ New Carpet. Light Filled, Spacious Upper Level 2 Bedroom Condo with Balcony. Large Bedrooms, Walk In Closet. Awesome Location minutes to Landmark/395 & 495, Old Town!



Pets under 25 lbs. OK! (Limit 2)