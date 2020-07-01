All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

436 N Armistead St

436 North Armistead Street · No Longer Available
Location

436 North Armistead Street, Alexandria, VA 22312

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND MANAGED BY RENTSIMPLE – SEE THIS PROPERTY TODAY ON YOUR SCHEDULE VIA OUR CONTACTLESS SHOWINGS! Completely Redone! Ultra Modern Interior at an Amazing Price! Freshly Painted w/ New Carpet. Light Filled, Spacious Upper Level 2 Bedroom Condo with Balcony. Large Bedrooms, Walk In Closet. Awesome Location minutes to Landmark/395 & 495, Old Town!

All showings must schedule online! Apply online at residents.rentsimplepm.com. Pets under 25 lbs. OK! (Limit 2) *Additional Requirements & Guidelines

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 N Armistead St have any available units?
436 N Armistead St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 436 N Armistead St have?
Some of 436 N Armistead St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 N Armistead St currently offering any rent specials?
436 N Armistead St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 N Armistead St pet-friendly?
Yes, 436 N Armistead St is pet friendly.
Does 436 N Armistead St offer parking?
No, 436 N Armistead St does not offer parking.
Does 436 N Armistead St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 436 N Armistead St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 N Armistead St have a pool?
No, 436 N Armistead St does not have a pool.
Does 436 N Armistead St have accessible units?
No, 436 N Armistead St does not have accessible units.
Does 436 N Armistead St have units with dishwashers?
No, 436 N Armistead St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 436 N Armistead St have units with air conditioning?
No, 436 N Armistead St does not have units with air conditioning.

