411 N GORDON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Recently renovated single family home in the City of Alexandria**A contemporary open floor plan**Gleaming hardwood floors**Large fenced private backyard with a covered patio**Just minutes to King St Metro, Amtrak Station and Washington DC**A MUST SEE!!