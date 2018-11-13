Recently renovated single family home in the City of Alexandria**A contemporary open floor plan**Gleaming hardwood floors**Large fenced private backyard with a covered patio**Just minutes to King St Metro, Amtrak Station and Washington DC**A MUST SEE!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 411 N GORDON STREET have any available units?
411 N GORDON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 411 N GORDON STREET have?
Some of 411 N GORDON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 N GORDON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
411 N GORDON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.