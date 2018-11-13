All apartments in Alexandria
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
411 N GORDON STREET
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

411 N GORDON STREET

411 North Gordon Street · No Longer Available
Location

411 North Gordon Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently renovated single family home in the City of Alexandria**A contemporary open floor plan**Gleaming hardwood floors**Large fenced private backyard with a covered patio**Just minutes to King St Metro, Amtrak Station and Washington DC**A MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 N GORDON STREET have any available units?
411 N GORDON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 411 N GORDON STREET have?
Some of 411 N GORDON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 N GORDON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
411 N GORDON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 N GORDON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 411 N GORDON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 411 N GORDON STREET offer parking?
No, 411 N GORDON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 411 N GORDON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 N GORDON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 N GORDON STREET have a pool?
No, 411 N GORDON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 411 N GORDON STREET have accessible units?
No, 411 N GORDON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 411 N GORDON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 N GORDON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 411 N GORDON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 N GORDON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
