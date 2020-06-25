40 E REED AVENUE

40 East Reed Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22305 Arlandria
Amenities
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home located half a mile from Potomac Yard Center. Brand new stainless steel appliances, new siding and new balcony. Hardwood floors through out and fenced in yard. You don't want to miss out!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
