Alexandria, VA
40 E REED AVENUE
40 E REED AVENUE

40 East Reed Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

40 East Reed Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22305
Arlandria

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home located half a mile from Potomac Yard Center. Brand new stainless steel appliances, new siding and new balcony. Hardwood floors through out and fenced in yard. You don't want to miss out!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 E REED AVENUE have any available units?
40 E REED AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
Is 40 E REED AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
40 E REED AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 E REED AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 40 E REED AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 40 E REED AVENUE offer parking?
No, 40 E REED AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 40 E REED AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 E REED AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 E REED AVENUE have a pool?
No, 40 E REED AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 40 E REED AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 40 E REED AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 40 E REED AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 E REED AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 E REED AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 E REED AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
