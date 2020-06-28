Rent Calculator
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
4 ASHBY STREET
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:21 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4 ASHBY STREET
4 Ashby Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4 Ashby Street, Alexandria, VA 22305
Del Ray
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
One bedroom & One bath condo in City of Alexandria. Hardwood floors. Updated Full bath. New window. New painted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4 ASHBY STREET have any available units?
4 ASHBY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
Is 4 ASHBY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4 ASHBY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 ASHBY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4 ASHBY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 4 ASHBY STREET offer parking?
No, 4 ASHBY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4 ASHBY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 ASHBY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 ASHBY STREET have a pool?
No, 4 ASHBY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4 ASHBY STREET have accessible units?
No, 4 ASHBY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4 ASHBY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 ASHBY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 ASHBY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 ASHBY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
