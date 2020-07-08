Nicely modernized duplex townhome NEAR 2 METROS! Fully renovated bathrooms and kitchen*Refinished hardwood floors*Energy Efficient Windows*Newer furnace & A/C. Driveway & Fenced yard. Close to major commuter routes (Duke St) and just minutes from King Street Metro & Eisenhower Ave Metro Stations. Pets case by case.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3911 VERMONT AVENUE have any available units?
3911 VERMONT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3911 VERMONT AVENUE have?
Some of 3911 VERMONT AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3911 VERMONT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3911 VERMONT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 VERMONT AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3911 VERMONT AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 3911 VERMONT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3911 VERMONT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3911 VERMONT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3911 VERMONT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 VERMONT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3911 VERMONT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3911 VERMONT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3911 VERMONT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 VERMONT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3911 VERMONT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3911 VERMONT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3911 VERMONT AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
