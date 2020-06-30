All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:59 AM

3865 EISENHOWER AVENUE

3865 Eisenhower Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3865 Eisenhower Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Finished Levels. Spotlessly Clean Town home. Neutral Decor. Nice Large Rear Deck. Washer & Dryer. All bedrooms have ensuite full baths. 2 Car Rear Load Garage. Just down the street from 2 Metro Stations. Near Shops & Restaurants as well as all local commuter routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3865 EISENHOWER AVENUE have any available units?
3865 EISENHOWER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
Is 3865 EISENHOWER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3865 EISENHOWER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3865 EISENHOWER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3865 EISENHOWER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 3865 EISENHOWER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3865 EISENHOWER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3865 EISENHOWER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3865 EISENHOWER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3865 EISENHOWER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3865 EISENHOWER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3865 EISENHOWER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3865 EISENHOWER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3865 EISENHOWER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3865 EISENHOWER AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3865 EISENHOWER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3865 EISENHOWER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

