Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
3822 KELLER AVENUE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3822 KELLER AVENUE
3822 Keller Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
3822 Keller Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22302
Fairlington
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Location, Location, Location! Must see Beautifully maintained 2BR 1.5BA. Patio with fenced backyard. Close to Old Town, I-395, Shirlington, Shops & Restaurants!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3822 KELLER AVENUE have any available units?
3822 KELLER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
Alexandria, VA
.
What amenities does 3822 KELLER AVENUE have?
Some of 3822 KELLER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 3822 KELLER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3822 KELLER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3822 KELLER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3822 KELLER AVENUE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 3822 KELLER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3822 KELLER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3822 KELLER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3822 KELLER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3822 KELLER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3822 KELLER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3822 KELLER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3822 KELLER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3822 KELLER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3822 KELLER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3822 KELLER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3822 KELLER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
