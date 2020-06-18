3806 KELLER AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location, location, etc!lovely end unit with all the extra windows it brings. Refin. hdwd floors, new kitchen appliances.PLS. contact tenant 12 hrs before showing for arrangement to have dogs out of way.