All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 3806 KELLER AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
3806 KELLER AVENUE
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:58 AM

3806 KELLER AVENUE

3806 Keller Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3806 Keller Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22302
Fairlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location, location, etc!lovely end unit with all the extra windows it brings. Refin. hdwd floors, new kitchen appliances.PLS. contact tenant 12 hrs before showing for arrangement to have dogs out of way.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3806 KELLER AVENUE have any available units?
3806 KELLER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3806 KELLER AVENUE have?
Some of 3806 KELLER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3806 KELLER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3806 KELLER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3806 KELLER AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3806 KELLER AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 3806 KELLER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3806 KELLER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3806 KELLER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3806 KELLER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3806 KELLER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3806 KELLER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3806 KELLER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3806 KELLER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3806 KELLER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3806 KELLER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3806 KELLER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3806 KELLER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Mill
515 North Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22306
Clayborne
820 S Columbus St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Kingsley
500 Madison St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln
Alexandria, VA 22314
Park Vue of Alexandria
511 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University