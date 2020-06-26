All apartments in Alexandria
3525 VALLEY DRIVE
3525 VALLEY DRIVE

3525 Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3525 Valley Drive, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BIG and sunlight splashes! Big front patio area. One of only 18 bay front Lincoln Models in Parkfairfax. Renovated kitchen, refinished hardwoods. Pet ok, August 1 availability

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 VALLEY DRIVE have any available units?
3525 VALLEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3525 VALLEY DRIVE have?
Some of 3525 VALLEY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 VALLEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3525 VALLEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 VALLEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3525 VALLEY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3525 VALLEY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3525 VALLEY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3525 VALLEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3525 VALLEY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 VALLEY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3525 VALLEY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3525 VALLEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3525 VALLEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 VALLEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3525 VALLEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3525 VALLEY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3525 VALLEY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
