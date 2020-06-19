Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE
3523 Martha Custis Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
3523 Martha Custis Drive, Alexandria, VA 22302
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have any available units?
3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Alexandria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have?
Some of 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Reserve at Potomac Yard
3700 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22305
Array at West Alex
3445 Berkeley Street
Alexandria, VA 22302
Gardens at Del Ray II
6 E Cliff Street
Alexandria, VA 08876
The Arbors on Duke
5250 Duke St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge
801 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Courts at Huntington
5950 Grand Pavilion Way
Alexandria, VA 22303
Similar Pages
Alexandria 1 Bedrooms
Alexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with Parking
Alexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Del Ray
London Park Apartments
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle District
Braddock Road Metro
Old Town
Brookville Seminary Valley
Southwest Quadrant
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University