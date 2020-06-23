Rent Calculator
3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE
3523 Martha Custis Dr
No Longer Available
Location
3523 Martha Custis Dr, Alexandria, VA 22302
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have any available units?
3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Alexandria, VA
.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Alexandria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have?
Some of 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker.
Amenities section
.
Is 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
