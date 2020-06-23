All apartments in Alexandria
3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE

3523 Martha Custis Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3523 Martha Custis Dr, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have any available units?
3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have?
Some of 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3523 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
