Great 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in convenient Parkfairfax. Freshly painted, large room sizes, and in unit laundry. Close to express bus line to the Pentagon, night life, shopping, dining, and so much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3418 Martha Custis Dr #306-34 have any available units?
3418 Martha Custis Dr #306-34 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3418 Martha Custis Dr #306-34 have?
Some of 3418 Martha Custis Dr #306-34's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3418 Martha Custis Dr #306-34 currently offering any rent specials?
3418 Martha Custis Dr #306-34 is not currently offering any rent specials.