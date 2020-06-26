All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 3418 Martha Custis Dr #306-34.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
3418 Martha Custis Dr #306-34
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

3418 Martha Custis Dr #306-34

3418 Martha Custis Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3418 Martha Custis Drive, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Great 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in convenient Parkfairfax. Freshly painted, large room sizes, and in unit laundry. Close to express bus line to the Pentagon, night life, shopping, dining, and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3418 Martha Custis Dr #306-34 have any available units?
3418 Martha Custis Dr #306-34 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3418 Martha Custis Dr #306-34 have?
Some of 3418 Martha Custis Dr #306-34's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3418 Martha Custis Dr #306-34 currently offering any rent specials?
3418 Martha Custis Dr #306-34 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3418 Martha Custis Dr #306-34 pet-friendly?
No, 3418 Martha Custis Dr #306-34 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 3418 Martha Custis Dr #306-34 offer parking?
No, 3418 Martha Custis Dr #306-34 does not offer parking.
Does 3418 Martha Custis Dr #306-34 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3418 Martha Custis Dr #306-34 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3418 Martha Custis Dr #306-34 have a pool?
Yes, 3418 Martha Custis Dr #306-34 has a pool.
Does 3418 Martha Custis Dr #306-34 have accessible units?
No, 3418 Martha Custis Dr #306-34 does not have accessible units.
Does 3418 Martha Custis Dr #306-34 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3418 Martha Custis Dr #306-34 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3418 Martha Custis Dr #306-34 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3418 Martha Custis Dr #306-34 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foxchase Apartments
766 North Howard St
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Mill
515 North Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Parker
2550 Huntington Ave
Alexandria, VA 22303
e-lofts
4501 Ford Ave
Alexandria, VA 22302
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Courts at Huntington
5950 Grand Pavilion Way
Alexandria, VA 22303

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University