3418 Martha Custis Dr #306-34

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Great 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in convenient Parkfairfax. Freshly painted, large room sizes, and in unit laundry. Close to express bus line to the Pentagon, night life, shopping, dining, and so much more.