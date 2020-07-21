Rent Calculator
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
3328 CORYELL LANE
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM
3328 CORYELL LANE
3328 Coryell Lane
·
No Longer Available
Alexandria
Location
3328 Coryell Lane, Alexandria, VA 22302
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
Sunny, private lane! Gleaming hardwood floors, butcher block countertops, washer/dryer, dishwasher. EZ stroll to Coryell Lane pool, concerts.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3328 CORYELL LANE have any available units?
3328 CORYELL LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
What amenities does 3328 CORYELL LANE have?
Some of 3328 CORYELL LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3328 CORYELL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3328 CORYELL LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3328 CORYELL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3328 CORYELL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 3328 CORYELL LANE offer parking?
No, 3328 CORYELL LANE does not offer parking.
Does 3328 CORYELL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3328 CORYELL LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3328 CORYELL LANE have a pool?
Yes, 3328 CORYELL LANE has a pool.
Does 3328 CORYELL LANE have accessible units?
No, 3328 CORYELL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3328 CORYELL LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3328 CORYELL LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3328 CORYELL LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3328 CORYELL LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
