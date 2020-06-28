All apartments in Alexandria
3303 Wyndham Circle
Last updated November 15 2019 at 9:44 AM

3303 Wyndham Circle

3303 Wyndham Cr · No Longer Available
Location

3303 Wyndham Cr, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
volleyball court
Pointe at Park Center. Bright and sunny 1B/1BA condo in quiet gated community in Alexandria West. Great location and only 11 minutes (4 miles) from the new Amazon facility at National Landing. Lots of natural lighting. Walk-in closet, patio with attached storage space, stacked washer and dryer; and new stove and dishwasher. Assigned parking space very near unit. Many amenities including outdoor pool, jacuzzi, sauna, state of the art fitness center, clubhouse with bar and social room, children playground, gazebo/picnic area with grills and basketball court, and volleyball courts. Small woodlot behind apt. Within walking distance to Bradlee Shopping Center on King street and the Xsport Fitness Gym; 2-mile drive to Shirlington Village. Super location. Near intersection of King and 395 and only minutes from downtown apt. to DC. Daily weekday free private shuttle to Pentagon City Metro stop, leaves every half hour from 6:30 am to 9:30 am and 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Rent includes all utilities except electricity. Unit has ceiling fans in living room and bedroom. No pets, no smoking. $150 move-in fee charged by Condo Association. Minimum 1-year lease. Security deposit of one months rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3303 Wyndham Circle have any available units?
3303 Wyndham Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3303 Wyndham Circle have?
Some of 3303 Wyndham Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3303 Wyndham Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3303 Wyndham Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3303 Wyndham Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3303 Wyndham Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 3303 Wyndham Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3303 Wyndham Circle offers parking.
Does 3303 Wyndham Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3303 Wyndham Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3303 Wyndham Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3303 Wyndham Circle has a pool.
Does 3303 Wyndham Circle have accessible units?
No, 3303 Wyndham Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3303 Wyndham Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3303 Wyndham Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3303 Wyndham Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3303 Wyndham Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
