3220 MARTHA CUSTIS DR
Last updated May 27 2020 at 9:24 AM

3220 MARTHA CUSTIS DR

3220 Martha Custis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3220 Martha Custis Drive, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Welcome to this lovely treed oasis situated just minutes from the Pentagon, Crystal City, National Airport and the Village of Shirlington. This quiet unit sits back towards the end of a beautifully landscaped courtyard. Parkfairfax is served by Alexandria DASH buses, with the larger bus depot situated just across the bridge over I395 in Shirlington. Restaurants, shopping, bike trails, they are all right in your neighborhood! This light, bright and private one bedroom unit has a spacious floor plan, with parquet flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, gas cooking and a European style washer/dryer. Large walk in storage closet, linen closet, two closets in the bedroom, as well as attic pull-down access. Move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 MARTHA CUSTIS DR have any available units?
3220 MARTHA CUSTIS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3220 MARTHA CUSTIS DR have?
Some of 3220 MARTHA CUSTIS DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 MARTHA CUSTIS DR currently offering any rent specials?
3220 MARTHA CUSTIS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 MARTHA CUSTIS DR pet-friendly?
No, 3220 MARTHA CUSTIS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 3220 MARTHA CUSTIS DR offer parking?
Yes, 3220 MARTHA CUSTIS DR offers parking.
Does 3220 MARTHA CUSTIS DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3220 MARTHA CUSTIS DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 MARTHA CUSTIS DR have a pool?
No, 3220 MARTHA CUSTIS DR does not have a pool.
Does 3220 MARTHA CUSTIS DR have accessible units?
No, 3220 MARTHA CUSTIS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 MARTHA CUSTIS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3220 MARTHA CUSTIS DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3220 MARTHA CUSTIS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3220 MARTHA CUSTIS DR does not have units with air conditioning.

