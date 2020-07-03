3220 MARTHA CUSTIS DR

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

Welcome to this lovely treed oasis situated just minutes from the Pentagon, Crystal City, National Airport and the Village of Shirlington. This quiet unit sits back towards the end of a beautifully landscaped courtyard. Parkfairfax is served by Alexandria DASH buses, with the larger bus depot situated just across the bridge over I395 in Shirlington. Restaurants, shopping, bike trails, they are all right in your neighborhood! This light, bright and private one bedroom unit has a spacious floor plan, with parquet flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, gas cooking and a European style washer/dryer. Large walk in storage closet, linen closet, two closets in the bedroom, as well as attic pull-down access. Move-in ready.