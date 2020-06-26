322 N ROYAL STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

FANTASTIC OLDE TOWN LOCATION! 4 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE...HARDWOOD FLOORS..SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN..GOOD CLOSET/STORAGE SPACE..HIGH CEILINGS..LR FRENCH DOORS OPEN TO FENCED BRICK COURTYARD..LOWER LEVEL FAMILY/REC RM..UPDATED KITCHEN..SOME AREA RUGS PROVIDED..NO PETS/NO SMOKERS..TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR FIRST $75. OF REPAIR COSTS..ESCALATION CLAUSE FOR 2ND YEAR RENTAL..PROCESSING FEE AND SECURITY DEPOSIT TO BE IN CERTIFIED FUNDS.