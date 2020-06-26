All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 322 N ROYAL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
322 N ROYAL STREET
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:51 AM

322 N ROYAL STREET

322 North Royal Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Old Town
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

322 North Royal Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
FANTASTIC OLDE TOWN LOCATION! 4 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE...HARDWOOD FLOORS..SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN..GOOD CLOSET/STORAGE SPACE..HIGH CEILINGS..LR FRENCH DOORS OPEN TO FENCED BRICK COURTYARD..LOWER LEVEL FAMILY/REC RM..UPDATED KITCHEN..SOME AREA RUGS PROVIDED..NO PETS/NO SMOKERS..TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR FIRST $75. OF REPAIR COSTS..ESCALATION CLAUSE FOR 2ND YEAR RENTAL..PROCESSING FEE AND SECURITY DEPOSIT TO BE IN CERTIFIED FUNDS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 N ROYAL STREET have any available units?
322 N ROYAL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 322 N ROYAL STREET have?
Some of 322 N ROYAL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 N ROYAL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
322 N ROYAL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 N ROYAL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 322 N ROYAL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 322 N ROYAL STREET offer parking?
No, 322 N ROYAL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 322 N ROYAL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 N ROYAL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 N ROYAL STREET have a pool?
No, 322 N ROYAL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 322 N ROYAL STREET have accessible units?
No, 322 N ROYAL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 322 N ROYAL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 N ROYAL STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 322 N ROYAL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 N ROYAL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mill
515 North Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Gardens at Del Ray II
6 E Cliff Street
Alexandria, VA 08876
The Parker
2550 Huntington Ave
Alexandria, VA 22303
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln
Alexandria, VA 22309
Courts at Huntington
5950 Grand Pavilion Way
Alexandria, VA 22303
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University