Last updated January 29 2020 at 12:03 AM

3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE

3211 Ravens Worth Place · No Longer Available
Location

3211 Ravens Worth Place, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious, hardwoods floors in Parkfairfax 2BR all on one level with door to patio. Great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE have any available units?
3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE have?
Some of 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE offer parking?
No, 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE has a pool.
Does 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

