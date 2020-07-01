Rent Calculator
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE
Last updated January 29 2020 at 12:03 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE
3211 Ravens Worth Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
3211 Ravens Worth Place, Alexandria, VA 22302
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious, hardwoods floors in Parkfairfax 2BR all on one level with door to patio. Great location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE have any available units?
3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
What amenities does 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE have?
Some of 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE offer parking?
No, 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE has a pool.
Does 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3211 RAVENSWORTH PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
