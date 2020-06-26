All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 318 N SAINT ASAPH N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
318 N SAINT ASAPH N
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

318 N SAINT ASAPH N

318 North Saint Asaph Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Old Town
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

318 North Saint Asaph Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 N SAINT ASAPH N have any available units?
318 N SAINT ASAPH N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
Is 318 N SAINT ASAPH N currently offering any rent specials?
318 N SAINT ASAPH N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 N SAINT ASAPH N pet-friendly?
No, 318 N SAINT ASAPH N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 318 N SAINT ASAPH N offer parking?
No, 318 N SAINT ASAPH N does not offer parking.
Does 318 N SAINT ASAPH N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 N SAINT ASAPH N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 N SAINT ASAPH N have a pool?
No, 318 N SAINT ASAPH N does not have a pool.
Does 318 N SAINT ASAPH N have accessible units?
No, 318 N SAINT ASAPH N does not have accessible units.
Does 318 N SAINT ASAPH N have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 N SAINT ASAPH N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 N SAINT ASAPH N have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 N SAINT ASAPH N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22314
London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St
Alexandria, VA 22304
South Port
6112 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
Avalon Potomac Yard
731 Seaton Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
Station 650
650 Potomac Avenue
Alexandria, VA 22301
The Parker
2550 Huntington Ave
Alexandria, VA 22303
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive
Alexandria, VA 22310
The Kingsley
500 Madison St
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University