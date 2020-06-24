All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

309 Yoakum Pkwy 911

309 Yoakum Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

309 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

Watergate At Landmark - Property Id: 147452

This spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 bathrooms condo just has fresh paint and been recently updated. The kitchen has granite countertops and plenty of cabinet with washer/dryer, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and double oven. Just off the kitchen, you have a separate dining area and a living area that opens to the large private balcony, perfect for entertaining! Around the corner, for more privacy, you have a master suite and a bedroom with large windows letting in plenty of light.
The community offers a great amenities including: Indoor and Outdoor pools, Hot tub, Sauna, Fitness room,Indoor and Outdoor tennis courts, Volleyball, Basketball court, Racquetball court, Ping pong tables, Billiards room, Gazebos and BBQ area, Private party rooms, Car wash, Convenient store, Community library, Dry cleaner, Hair salon, and ATM machine.
A short distance from major work areas such as Crystal city, Ft. Myer, Ft. Belvoir, and Washington D. C. Don't miss out!
Property Id 147452

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Yoakum Pkwy 911 have any available units?
309 Yoakum Pkwy 911 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 309 Yoakum Pkwy 911 have?
Some of 309 Yoakum Pkwy 911's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Yoakum Pkwy 911 currently offering any rent specials?
309 Yoakum Pkwy 911 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Yoakum Pkwy 911 pet-friendly?
No, 309 Yoakum Pkwy 911 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 309 Yoakum Pkwy 911 offer parking?
No, 309 Yoakum Pkwy 911 does not offer parking.
Does 309 Yoakum Pkwy 911 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 Yoakum Pkwy 911 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Yoakum Pkwy 911 have a pool?
Yes, 309 Yoakum Pkwy 911 has a pool.
Does 309 Yoakum Pkwy 911 have accessible units?
No, 309 Yoakum Pkwy 911 does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Yoakum Pkwy 911 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Yoakum Pkwy 911 has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Yoakum Pkwy 911 have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Yoakum Pkwy 911 does not have units with air conditioning.
