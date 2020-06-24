309 Yoakum Pkwy 911

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court car wash area gym pool pool table racquetball court bbq/grill hot tub sauna tennis court volleyball court

This spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 bathrooms condo just has fresh paint and been recently updated. The kitchen has granite countertops and plenty of cabinet with washer/dryer, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and double oven. Just off the kitchen, you have a separate dining area and a living area that opens to the large private balcony, perfect for entertaining! Around the corner, for more privacy, you have a master suite and a bedroom with large windows letting in plenty of light.

The community offers a great amenities including: Indoor and Outdoor pools, Hot tub, Sauna, Fitness room,Indoor and Outdoor tennis courts, Volleyball, Basketball court, Racquetball court, Ping pong tables, Billiards room, Gazebos and BBQ area, Private party rooms, Car wash, Convenient store, Community library, Dry cleaner, Hair salon, and ATM machine.

www.watergateatlandmark.com

A short distance from major work areas such as Crystal city, Ft. Myer, Ft. Belvoir, and Washington D. C. Don't miss out!

No Dogs Allowed



