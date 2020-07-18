307 Yoakum Pkwy

Amenities
All utilities included (except cable/internet). Garaged parking spot, 24-hour patrol service and gated entrances. Watergate at Landmark offers a shuttle to the Van Dorn Street metro, easy access to Interstate 395 and Duke Street, and recreation including the following:
Outdoor and indoor tennis courts
Outdoor and indoor swimming pool
Outdoor basketball court
Hot tub jacuzzi
Fitness room
Putting green
Children playground
Billiards room
Ping pong tables
Gazebos and BBQ areas
Private party rooms
Jogging and walking trail
$1900.00/month, $300 security deposit. Email Tony at craddockjr@gmail.com.