Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:04 AM

307 Yoakum Pkwy

307 Yoakum Pkwy · (703) 398-6187
Location

307 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA 22304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit #706 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1054 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
All utilities included (except cable/internet). Garaged parking spot, 24-hour patrol service and gated entrances. Watergate at Landmark offers a shuttle to the Van Dorn Street metro, easy access to Interstate 395 and Duke Street, and recreation including the following:
Outdoor and indoor tennis courts
Outdoor and indoor swimming pool
Outdoor basketball court
Hot tub jacuzzi
Fitness room
Putting green
Children playground
Billiards room
Ping pong tables
Gazebos and BBQ areas
Private party rooms
Jogging and walking trail
$1900.00/month, $300 security deposit. Email Tony at craddockjr@gmail.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Yoakum Pkwy have any available units?
307 Yoakum Pkwy has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 307 Yoakum Pkwy have?
Some of 307 Yoakum Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Yoakum Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
307 Yoakum Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Yoakum Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 307 Yoakum Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 307 Yoakum Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 307 Yoakum Pkwy offers parking.
Does 307 Yoakum Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 Yoakum Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Yoakum Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 307 Yoakum Pkwy has a pool.
Does 307 Yoakum Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 307 Yoakum Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Yoakum Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 Yoakum Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Yoakum Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 307 Yoakum Pkwy has units with air conditioning.
