Alexandria, VA
302 YALE DRIVE
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM
302 YALE DRIVE
302 Yale Drive
No Longer Available
Location
302 Yale Drive, Alexandria, VA 22314
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 302 YALE DRIVE have any available units?
Alexandria, VA
Alexandria, VA
.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Alexandria Rent Report
.
Is 302 YALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
302 YALE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 YALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 302 YALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 302 YALE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 302 YALE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 302 YALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 YALE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 YALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 302 YALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 302 YALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 302 YALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 302 YALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 YALE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 YALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 YALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
