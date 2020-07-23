301 S REYNOLDS ST #412

All apartments in Alexandria
Location

301 South Reynolds Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Available now and freshly painted! Great 2 level two bedroom condo with 1034 square feet. Perfect location with easy access to 395 and Old Towne and great views from every window. Van Dorn Metro is a 10 minute drive. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Three closets in the master bedroom. Balcony. Two reserved parking spaces. Pets considered (50lb max). No smoking in unit. $55 application fee per adult, $2,100 security deposit, $500 pet deposit, non-refundable $300 move-in fee, and a $25 refundable elevator fee. Apply online at the Long & Foster website. Click on the Documents Icon for important information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

