Alexandria, VA
273 S PICKETT ST #401
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:22 AM

273 S PICKETT ST #401

273 South Pickett Street · No Longer Available
Location

273 South Pickett Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular Penthouse 3 Level Condo! Large Living Room with a Double Sided Fireplace opens to Dining and Kitchen plus a Balcony off the Dining Room. 16ft Loft overlooks Living and Dining Rooms and offers Guest/Office/Family Space. Large Master with a Luxury Master Bath and Walk-In Closet. Roomy 2nd Bedroom. Huge Storage Area Plus an Attached Garage. Walk to Metro!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 273 S PICKETT ST #401 have any available units?
273 S PICKETT ST #401 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 273 S PICKETT ST #401 have?
Some of 273 S PICKETT ST #401's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 273 S PICKETT ST #401 currently offering any rent specials?
273 S PICKETT ST #401 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 273 S PICKETT ST #401 pet-friendly?
No, 273 S PICKETT ST #401 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 273 S PICKETT ST #401 offer parking?
Yes, 273 S PICKETT ST #401 offers parking.
Does 273 S PICKETT ST #401 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 273 S PICKETT ST #401 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 273 S PICKETT ST #401 have a pool?
No, 273 S PICKETT ST #401 does not have a pool.
Does 273 S PICKETT ST #401 have accessible units?
No, 273 S PICKETT ST #401 does not have accessible units.
Does 273 S PICKETT ST #401 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 273 S PICKETT ST #401 has units with dishwashers.
Does 273 S PICKETT ST #401 have units with air conditioning?
No, 273 S PICKETT ST #401 does not have units with air conditioning.
