273 S PICKETT ST #401

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular Penthouse 3 Level Condo! Large Living Room with a Double Sided Fireplace opens to Dining and Kitchen plus a Balcony off the Dining Room. 16ft Loft overlooks Living and Dining Rooms and offers Guest/Office/Family Space. Large Master with a Luxury Master Bath and Walk-In Closet. Roomy 2nd Bedroom. Huge Storage Area Plus an Attached Garage. Walk to Metro!!