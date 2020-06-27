Spectacular Penthouse 3 Level Condo! Large Living Room with a Double Sided Fireplace opens to Dining and Kitchen plus a Balcony off the Dining Room. 16ft Loft overlooks Living and Dining Rooms and offers Guest/Office/Family Space. Large Master with a Luxury Master Bath and Walk-In Closet. Roomy 2nd Bedroom. Huge Storage Area Plus an Attached Garage. Walk to Metro!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 273 S PICKETT ST #401 have any available units?
273 S PICKETT ST #401 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 273 S PICKETT ST #401 have?
Some of 273 S PICKETT ST #401's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 273 S PICKETT ST #401 currently offering any rent specials?
273 S PICKETT ST #401 is not currently offering any rent specials.