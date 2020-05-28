All apartments in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA
2709 HOLLY STREET
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:25 AM

2709 HOLLY STREET

2709 Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

2709 Holly Street, Alexandria, VA 22305
Del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Tenants are out now and it is easy to show now. Lovely updated home on a great street. Walk to Delray shops/restaurants. Fireplace. Fenced Yard. Patio. Off street parking. Neutral Decor. Updated Kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 HOLLY STREET have any available units?
2709 HOLLY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 2709 HOLLY STREET have?
Some of 2709 HOLLY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 HOLLY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2709 HOLLY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 HOLLY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2709 HOLLY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 2709 HOLLY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2709 HOLLY STREET offers parking.
Does 2709 HOLLY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2709 HOLLY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 HOLLY STREET have a pool?
No, 2709 HOLLY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2709 HOLLY STREET have accessible units?
No, 2709 HOLLY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 HOLLY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 HOLLY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2709 HOLLY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2709 HOLLY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
