Tenants are out now and it is easy to show now. Lovely updated home on a great street. Walk to Delray shops/restaurants. Fireplace. Fenced Yard. Patio. Off street parking. Neutral Decor. Updated Kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2709 HOLLY STREET have any available units?
2709 HOLLY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 2709 HOLLY STREET have?
Some of 2709 HOLLY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 HOLLY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2709 HOLLY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.