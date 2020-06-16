Terrific Alexandria/Delray location. Just steps off of Mt Vernon Ave with all it's Shops and Restaurants. Close to all commuter routes as well as bus and metro. This updated home has hardwood floors and newer appliances. Recessed lighting. Speakers built in. Newer windows for low energy costs. Front Porch & Rear Deck. Large Fully Fenced rear yard. Driveway off street. Washer & Dryer. Super clean and ready for new tenants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2705 DEWITT AVENUE have any available units?
2705 DEWITT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 2705 DEWITT AVENUE have?
Some of 2705 DEWITT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 DEWITT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2705 DEWITT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.