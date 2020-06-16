2705 DEWITT AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Terrific Alexandria/Delray location. Just steps off of Mt Vernon Ave with all it's Shops and Restaurants. Close to all commuter routes as well as bus and metro. This updated home has hardwood floors and newer appliances. Recessed lighting. Speakers built in. Newer windows for low energy costs. Front Porch & Rear Deck. Large Fully Fenced rear yard. Driveway off street. Washer & Dryer. Super clean and ready for new tenants.