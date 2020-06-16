All apartments in Alexandria
2705 DEWITT AVENUE
2705 DEWITT AVENUE

2705 Dewitt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2705 Dewitt Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Terrific Alexandria/Delray location. Just steps off of Mt Vernon Ave with all it's Shops and Restaurants. Close to all commuter routes as well as bus and metro. This updated home has hardwood floors and newer appliances. Recessed lighting. Speakers built in. Newer windows for low energy costs. Front Porch & Rear Deck. Large Fully Fenced rear yard. Driveway off street. Washer & Dryer. Super clean and ready for new tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 DEWITT AVENUE have any available units?
2705 DEWITT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 2705 DEWITT AVENUE have?
Some of 2705 DEWITT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 DEWITT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2705 DEWITT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 DEWITT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2705 DEWITT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 2705 DEWITT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2705 DEWITT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2705 DEWITT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2705 DEWITT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 DEWITT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2705 DEWITT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2705 DEWITT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2705 DEWITT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 DEWITT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2705 DEWITT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2705 DEWITT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2705 DEWITT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
