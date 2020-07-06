2510 N DEARING STREET

Amenities

COMPLETELY REMODELED TOP TO BOTTOM! Practically new everything! 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse available for immediate occupancy in popular Fairlington Townes. NEW Shaker kitchen cabinets with beautiful granite countertops. NEW luxury vinyl plank flooring on main level. Gleaming, just-refinished hardwood floors on upper level. Both bathrooms completely remodeled to include new vanities, flooring, porcelain tile in the tub, fixtures & toilets. Freshly painted, NEW light fixtures and NEW window treatments throughout. Large master bedroom boasts built-in bookcases and two closets. NEW HVAC unit and hot water heater. Full size washer/dryer in dedicated laundry area. Attic storage. Fenced, stone patio perfect for summer entertaining. Superb location! Stroll to Bradlee Shopping Center for your morning coffee. Easy access to I-395, I-495, Shirlington, DC & Old Town. Pets case-by-case (no cats, only 1 dog will be considered, no aggressive breeds, send picture for consideration) with pet deposit. Absolutely no smokers.