Alexandria, VA
2510 N DEARING STREET
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 PM

2510 N DEARING STREET

2510 North Dearing Street · No Longer Available
Location

2510 North Dearing Street, Alexandria, VA 22302
Fairlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
COMPLETELY REMODELED TOP TO BOTTOM! Practically new everything! 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse available for immediate occupancy in popular Fairlington Townes. NEW Shaker kitchen cabinets with beautiful granite countertops. NEW luxury vinyl plank flooring on main level. Gleaming, just-refinished hardwood floors on upper level. Both bathrooms completely remodeled to include new vanities, flooring, porcelain tile in the tub, fixtures & toilets. Freshly painted, NEW light fixtures and NEW window treatments throughout. Large master bedroom boasts built-in bookcases and two closets. NEW HVAC unit and hot water heater. Full size washer/dryer in dedicated laundry area. Attic storage. Fenced, stone patio perfect for summer entertaining. Superb location! Stroll to Bradlee Shopping Center for your morning coffee. Easy access to I-395, I-495, Shirlington, DC & Old Town. Pets case-by-case (no cats, only 1 dog will be considered, no aggressive breeds, send picture for consideration) with pet deposit. Absolutely no smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 N DEARING STREET have any available units?
2510 N DEARING STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 2510 N DEARING STREET have?
Some of 2510 N DEARING STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 N DEARING STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2510 N DEARING STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 N DEARING STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2510 N DEARING STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2510 N DEARING STREET offer parking?
No, 2510 N DEARING STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2510 N DEARING STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2510 N DEARING STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 N DEARING STREET have a pool?
No, 2510 N DEARING STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2510 N DEARING STREET have accessible units?
No, 2510 N DEARING STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 N DEARING STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 N DEARING STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2510 N DEARING STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2510 N DEARING STREET has units with air conditioning.

