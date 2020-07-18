All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 2454 GARNETT DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
2454 GARNETT DRIVE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:13 AM

2454 GARNETT DRIVE

2454 Garnett Drive · (703) 652-5760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2454 Garnett Drive, Alexandria, VA 22311
Stonegate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
media room
LOCATION LOCATIONPristine maintained 3BR/2.5BA townhouse in the Stonegate Community only 3.5 miles from the Pentagon. Completely renovated as the owners thought they'd live in this house forever. 2 car garage, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, nice patio, new paint in all rooms, new roof, new water lines, new door hinges and handles, new fixtures, and new washer and dryer. Living room and master have vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom contains a large tub and large walk in closet with built in shelves and separate attic storage. Walls between houses is near soundproof. Only times we've ever heard anyone is during major construction. Community HOA (included in rent) includes well kept pool (with security), winter snow removal, lawn care, guest parking, and optional additional reserved parking for an extra vehicle. Pets considered with approval and $250 non-refundable fee. The location can't be beat. Only 1 mile from Shirlington, with a huge dog park, restaurants, movie theater, and stores. Washington and Old Dominion bike and running trail is 1 mile away. 1 mile to 395, 4 miles to 495 and 295, and 5 miles to DC and Old Town Alexandria. Metro shuttle stop to Pentagon located 300 feet from front door. 10 minutes to Ft Meyer/Henderson Hall. 15-20 to Anacostia. Reverse Commute to MCB Quantico/Belvoir. Uber costs under $10 for almost anywhere in Arlington, Alexandria, DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2454 GARNETT DRIVE have any available units?
2454 GARNETT DRIVE has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2454 GARNETT DRIVE have?
Some of 2454 GARNETT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2454 GARNETT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2454 GARNETT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2454 GARNETT DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2454 GARNETT DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2454 GARNETT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2454 GARNETT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2454 GARNETT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2454 GARNETT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2454 GARNETT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2454 GARNETT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2454 GARNETT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2454 GARNETT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2454 GARNETT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2454 GARNETT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2454 GARNETT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2454 GARNETT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2454 GARNETT DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Brookville Townhomes
5402 Taney Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Arbors on Duke
5250 Duke St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Del Ray Central
3051 Mount Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
The Stratford at Southern Towers
4901 Seminary Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St
Alexandria, VA 22302
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter
Alexandria, VA 22312

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity