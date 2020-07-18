2454 GARNETT DRIVE

Amenities

LOCATION LOCATIONPristine maintained 3BR/2.5BA townhouse in the Stonegate Community only 3.5 miles from the Pentagon. Completely renovated as the owners thought they'd live in this house forever. 2 car garage, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, nice patio, new paint in all rooms, new roof, new water lines, new door hinges and handles, new fixtures, and new washer and dryer. Living room and master have vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom contains a large tub and large walk in closet with built in shelves and separate attic storage. Walls between houses is near soundproof. Only times we've ever heard anyone is during major construction. Community HOA (included in rent) includes well kept pool (with security), winter snow removal, lawn care, guest parking, and optional additional reserved parking for an extra vehicle. Pets considered with approval and $250 non-refundable fee. The location can't be beat. Only 1 mile from Shirlington, with a huge dog park, restaurants, movie theater, and stores. Washington and Old Dominion bike and running trail is 1 mile away. 1 mile to 395, 4 miles to 495 and 295, and 5 miles to DC and Old Town Alexandria. Metro shuttle stop to Pentagon located 300 feet from front door. 10 minutes to Ft Meyer/Henderson Hall. 15-20 to Anacostia. Reverse Commute to MCB Quantico/Belvoir. Uber costs under $10 for almost anywhere in Arlington, Alexandria, DC.