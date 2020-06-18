Rent Calculator
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
2412 CENTRAL AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2412 CENTRAL AVENUE
2412 Central Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2412 Central Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22302
Dyes Oakcrest
Amenities
granite counters
some paid utils
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
All New Energy Efficient Window, Granite Counters Kitchen, Great Neighborhood for Affordable Price. W&D Included in Price, Gas Heat and Hot Water, HVC Replaced 2018
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2412 CENTRAL AVENUE have any available units?
2412 CENTRAL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Alexandria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2412 CENTRAL AVENUE have?
Some of 2412 CENTRAL AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, some paid utils, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2412 CENTRAL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2412 CENTRAL AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 CENTRAL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2412 CENTRAL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 2412 CENTRAL AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2412 CENTRAL AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2412 CENTRAL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 CENTRAL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 CENTRAL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2412 CENTRAL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2412 CENTRAL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2412 CENTRAL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 CENTRAL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 CENTRAL AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
