2408 Main Line Boulevard, Apt 101

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

2408 Mainline Blvd Alexandria VA 22301.

AGENTS WELCOME! Ready to be called home is this modern and spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath garaged townhome. Features, open floor plan in Potomac Yards. Open floor plan with hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and rich cabinetry.

2 walk-in closets, In-unit laundry room with full sized washer / dryer. Bedroom-level laundry room makes for easy access. Location can't be beat and is a short distance to several metros, as well as Old Town, Del Ray, Crystal City, DC, National airport and more! Fantastic location minutes from Crystal City, Old Town, and National Airport. Shuttle bus to Metro.

Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services LLC. EOH