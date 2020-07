Amenities

Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bath condo in sought-after Manors at Stonegate community just minutes away from Arlington, VA. 1st Floor unit with brand new wooden floors, has private fenced in patio, designated parking space. Quick access to I-395 and public transportation. Close to Pentagon, Crystal City, Shirlington shopping and restaurants. Fast Turnaround... Available December 1st * Pets Case by Case * SCHEDULE ONLINE-24 HOURS NOTICE