2251 Eisenhower Ave

Available immediately! $1600 a month (negotiable)



This posting is for a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 8th floor apartment in Carlyle Place Apartment at Alexandria. Its got granite counter-top, dishwasher, marble bathroom, in unit washer/dryer, nice and clean carpet floors, a gym and swimming pool, and a club room.



Semi furnished (you can keep the stuffs like couch, bed, TV table etc otherwise i will remove it if you dont want it) and ready to move in after 2020-05-25.



I will be in Seattle all the time, so you can have the whole apartment by your self.



Area:



There is a CSV pharmacy, Whole foods, convenience store, take out places, restaurants, bars, dry cleaners, barber shop, and many other conveniences. Within a block there is Eisenhower Metro Station.



If youre interested in the place, please email me and let me know what additional questions you have.