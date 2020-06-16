All apartments in Alexandria
2251 Eisenhower Ave
2251 Eisenhower Ave

2251 Eisenhower Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2251 Eisenhower Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22314
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Available immediately! $1600 a month (negotiable)

This posting is for a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 8th floor apartment in Carlyle Place Apartment at Alexandria. Its got granite counter-top, dishwasher, marble bathroom, in unit washer/dryer, nice and clean carpet floors, a gym and swimming pool, and a club room.

Semi furnished (you can keep the stuffs like couch, bed, TV table etc otherwise i will remove it if you dont want it) and ready to move in after 2020-05-25.

I will be in Seattle all the time, so you can have the whole apartment by your self.

Area:

There is a CSV pharmacy, Whole foods, convenience store, take out places, restaurants, bars, dry cleaners, barber shop, and many other conveniences. Within a block there is Eisenhower Metro Station.

If youre interested in the place, please email me and let me know what additional questions you have.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2251 Eisenhower Ave have any available units?
2251 Eisenhower Ave has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 2251 Eisenhower Ave have?
Some of 2251 Eisenhower Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2251 Eisenhower Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2251 Eisenhower Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2251 Eisenhower Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2251 Eisenhower Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 2251 Eisenhower Ave offer parking?
No, 2251 Eisenhower Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2251 Eisenhower Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2251 Eisenhower Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2251 Eisenhower Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2251 Eisenhower Ave has a pool.
Does 2251 Eisenhower Ave have accessible units?
No, 2251 Eisenhower Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2251 Eisenhower Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2251 Eisenhower Ave has units with dishwashers.
