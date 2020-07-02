All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated December 16 2019 at 6:01 AM

224 E NELSON AVENUE

224 East Nelson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

224 East Nelson Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see amazing 2BR 2.5BA row home in charming Del Ray Alexandria.Home features hardwoods throughout; two significant renovations in 2012 and 2016; one off-street parking space with additional on-street parking in front; and fenced-in back yard that is pet friendly. 1st floor features spacious living room with lots of natural light; eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances; 1st floor powder room (a rarity in Del Ray!); rear exit to spacious deck and fenced-in back yard; and two storage closets + food pantry. Upstairs features master bedroom with two southern-facing windows for lots of natural light; a recently (2016) renovated bathroom; and 2nd bedroom. Finished basement features 2nd full bath with stand-up shower; spacious rec / play / TV room; washer + dryer; and two storage closets.Home is steps from Charlies on the Avenue, The Garden (the neighborhood~s hottest new beer garden). Home is 0.5 blocks from Capital Bikeshare station, 0.3mi from the Potomac Ave multi-use trail, and 0.5mi from the Braddock Road Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 E NELSON AVENUE have any available units?
224 E NELSON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 224 E NELSON AVENUE have?
Some of 224 E NELSON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 E NELSON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
224 E NELSON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 E NELSON AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 E NELSON AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 224 E NELSON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 224 E NELSON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 224 E NELSON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 E NELSON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 E NELSON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 224 E NELSON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 224 E NELSON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 224 E NELSON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 224 E NELSON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 E NELSON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 E NELSON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 E NELSON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

