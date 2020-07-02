224 E NELSON AVENUE

Amenities

Come see amazing 2BR 2.5BA row home in charming Del Ray Alexandria.Home features hardwoods throughout; two significant renovations in 2012 and 2016; one off-street parking space with additional on-street parking in front; and fenced-in back yard that is pet friendly. 1st floor features spacious living room with lots of natural light; eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances; 1st floor powder room (a rarity in Del Ray!); rear exit to spacious deck and fenced-in back yard; and two storage closets + food pantry. Upstairs features master bedroom with two southern-facing windows for lots of natural light; a recently (2016) renovated bathroom; and 2nd bedroom. Finished basement features 2nd full bath with stand-up shower; spacious rec / play / TV room; washer + dryer; and two storage closets.Home is steps from Charlies on the Avenue, The Garden (the neighborhood~s hottest new beer garden). Home is 0.5 blocks from Capital Bikeshare station, 0.3mi from the Potomac Ave multi-use trail, and 0.5mi from the Braddock Road Metro.