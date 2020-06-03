All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2207 Main Line Blvd

2207 Main Line Bv · No Longer Available
Location

2207 Main Line Bv, Alexandria, VA 22301
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
AGENTS WELCOME....VACANT AND READY TO BE CALLED HOME.......STUNNING Townhome in FANTASTIC Location * TOP NOTCH Materials & UPGRADES * MODERN OPEN Layout w/10 Ceilings * SMASHING Chefs Kitchen w/HUGE Island, CUSTOM Cabinetry & Pro Level Appliances * SPACIOUS Master Suite * INCREDIBLE Entertaining Space * Roof Top Deck * Garage * and so much more! Close to shopping and public transportation.
.
Pets considered on a case by case basis.
.

Rental Features

Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Balcony, deck, patio
Garage parking
Laundry room / hookups
Fireplace
Oven / range
Heat - gas
Pet Friendly

Lease Terms

$3,750.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 Main Line Blvd have any available units?
2207 Main Line Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 2207 Main Line Blvd have?
Some of 2207 Main Line Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 Main Line Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2207 Main Line Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 Main Line Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 Main Line Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2207 Main Line Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2207 Main Line Blvd offers parking.
Does 2207 Main Line Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 Main Line Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 Main Line Blvd have a pool?
No, 2207 Main Line Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2207 Main Line Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2207 Main Line Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 Main Line Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2207 Main Line Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2207 Main Line Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2207 Main Line Blvd has units with air conditioning.

